57 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli troops in Jerusalem: Reports

At least 57 Palestinians have been injured in clashes with Israeli troops in the Al-Issawiya neighbourhood of Jerusalem, media reported.

Most of the injured people suffered from tear gas used by Israeli servicemen, the Qudsnet news agency reported.

The Palestinians have announced a general strike that will take place on Thursday.

The relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor