5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts South Sandwich Islands

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 jolted South Sandwich Islands region at 11.45 GMT on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 43.81 km, was initially determined to be at 57.2854 degrees south latitude and 25.5576 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

