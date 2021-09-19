5.8-magnitude quake hits 121 km SSE of Popondetta, Papua New Guinea: USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 jolted 121 km SSE of Popondetta, Papua New Guinea at 20:47:09 GMT on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 36.21 km, was initially determined to be at 9.8017 degrees south latitude and 148.5959 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor