5.8-magnitude quake hits 121 km SSE of Popondetta, Papua New Guinea: USGS
By ANI | Published: September 19, 2021 05:42 AM2021-09-19T05:42:52+5:302021-09-19T05:50:07+5:30
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 jolted 121 km SSE of Popondetta, Papua New Guinea at 20:47:09 GMT on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 36.21 km, was initially determined to be at 9.8017 degrees south latitude and 148.5959 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)
With inputs from ANI
