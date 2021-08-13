5.8-magnitude quake hits China's Qinghai province

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Maduo County of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Qinghai Province, northwest China at 12:21 p.m. Friday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 34.58 degrees north latitude and 97.54 degrees east longitude. The earthquake struck at a depth of 8 km, the center said. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

