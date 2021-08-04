5.8 magnitude quake hits Japan's Hasaki

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 jolted 120 km ENE of Hasaki, Japan at 20:33:32 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 36.1095 degrees north latitude and 142.0887 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor