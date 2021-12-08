5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 jolted off the coast of the US eastern state of Oregon in the early hours on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 44.40 degrees north latitude and 129.53 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

