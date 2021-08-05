5.8-magnitude quake jolts waters off Taiwan: CENC
A 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted the waters near Yilan County of China's Taiwan at 5:50 a.m. Thursday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 24.82 degrees north latitude and 122.31 degrees east longitude, said the CENC. (ANI/Xinhua)
