5.8-magnitude quake jolts waters off Taiwan: CENC

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted the waters near Yilan County of China's Taiwan at 5:50 am Thursday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 24.82 degrees north latitude and 122.31 degrees east longitude, said the CENC. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

