5K Afghan students scared as motherland melts down in Taliban heat

Mumbai/Pune, Aug 17 An estimated 5,000-plus Afghan students, including around 1,800 girls, are shaken and deeply worried over their future in India as their motherland has apparently collapsed under the Taliban fury, watched with dazed horror by the world in the past few days.

Of the estimated 11,000-plus Afghan students studying in different colleges and universities across India, the largest chunk of around 5,000 are in Maharashtra alone.

"Around 3,000 are in Pune, some 700 in Mumbai and the rest scattered in different cities in the state," Afghan Students Association of Pune

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor