#5YearsOfJio: Mukesh Ambani's Jio shares journey from Evolution to Revolution
By IANS | Published: September 6, 2021 12:00 PM2021-09-06T12:00:05+5:302021-09-06T12:15:08+5:30
New Delhi, Sep 6 If the history of 'how India connects' can be divided into two parts, it would be pre-Jio & post-Jio era.
September 5, 2021, marked 5 years since its launch. Using #5YearsOfJio the Mukesh Ambani brand published a video on social media to narrate 'the journey from Evolution to Revolution' in making Digital India.
Since India was acquainted with telecom and internet services in 1995, the entry of Jio has been seen by many as a revolutionary influence in the way the nation connected by making data accessible like never before.
Global brands tweet on the 'Jio Effect' in making DigitalIndia
Ok Google, sing happy birthday #5yearsOfJio
Dineout
Congratulations on completing 5 years! ?? Hope your Passport is stamped & you're all set for the party. #5YearsOfJio
Mi India
5years of fueling the Internet revolution in India! @RelianceJio, we're glad to be friends on this mission together. May the fifth be with you! ?? #JioHazaaronSaal#5YearsOfJio
Lionsgate Play
Here's to 5 years of power packed action. #5YearsofJio
Freecharge
Here's to enabling every Indian to take charge of their life and go digital! #5YearsOfJio
Dominos
Congratulations on the 5 years! A piping hot pizza is on the way at Gigafast speed #5YearsOfJio
Netflix
Pauses episode to wish you a happy 5th anniversary
Infinix
Happy 5th anniversary!??Digital India ka sapna#AbMumkinHai
Nokia
Congratulations on #5YearsOfJio and kudos to your commitment on keeping India connected
Oppo
Here's to creating many picture perfect moments for Digital India. #5YearsOfJio
Hotstar
From asking 'What's the score?' to watching it LIVE, cheers to #5YearsOfJio.
Amazon
It is just the start. Moving forward gracefully towards bigger milestones
Oneplus
Happy 5th birthday! We aren't settling for just one cake this year
Paytm
Tum jio karodon saal!
#5YearsOfJio @reliancejio Ashok Leyland
Congratulations on completing the journey of 5 years. We hope that the road ahead drives you to even more successful years, kyuki #AapkiJeetHamariJeet! #5YearsOfJio
Phonepe
PhonePe endless possibilities laane ke liye thank you! Congratulations on completing 5 years #5YearsOfJio
Itel
From India's one all-rounder to the other, happy 5th. #5YearsOfJio
Unacademy
Congratulations on completing 5 years! ?? Here's to helping India learn and grow digitally
Tinder
Thank you for taking our messages to our matches
Voot
#5YearsofJio, Voot-Voot! Bigg Boss chahte hain aap Jio hazaaron saal
Zee5
High5 from #ZEE5 to #5YearsofJio
Samsung
It's five, it's fast, it's fantastic. It's Jio's Fifth Anniversary! Congratulations on completing this milestone. #5YearsOfJio #Samsung
Hercircle
Thank you for keeping our circles digitally connected. Congratulations on completing #5YearsOfJio
IIDE
Congratulations??on completing #5YearsOfJio! Thank you for helping us get our country future-ready.
Bewakoof
Congratulations on completing #5YearsOfJio. Tum Jio hazaro saal, happy birthday to you. Our Bewakoof heart cannot wait to join the celebrations
Mobikwik
That was Kwik! Seems like yesterday when the grand launch took place. Tum Jio hazaaro saal. #5YearsOfJio
Lava Mobiles
Here's to digitally connecting India! You always make us feel #ProudlyIndian???? Congratulations
Vivo
5 years of delightful moments and joy. Congratulations!
HDFC
Sar uthake jeena koi tumse seekhe. Congratulations on #5YearsOfJio
Chai Bisket
Thank you Jio for rapidly changing the digital landscape of India
Zomato
Birthday cake is on its way! Happy 5 years! Jug jugJio :) #5YearsOfJio
Micromax
It's #5YearsOfJio kicking off the mobile??internet revolution in INdia. Many Congratulations to @reliancejio
Sony Liv
Congratulations. We hope to LIV more stories together, for years to come
Apollo Hospital
Doctor's orders say you need to take 1 dose of celebration today #5YearsOfJio
Mumbai Ind
Congratulations guys! 5 is indeed a special number #5YearsOfJio
