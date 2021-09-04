6 dead in east China factory fire
Atleast six people have been confirmed dead in a fire that broke out at a factory in east China's Zhejiang Province.
The fire broke out around 4 pm in a sponge maker in Jiashan County, Xinhua reported.
The person in charge of the company has been detained by police.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
( With inputs from ANI )
