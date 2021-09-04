6 dead in east China factory fire

Atleast six people have been confirmed dead in a fire that broke out at a factory in east China's Zhejiang Province.

The fire broke out around 4 pm in a sponge maker in Jiashan County, Xinhua reported.

The person in charge of the company has been detained by police.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor