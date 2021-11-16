6 killed, 10 injured in Pak road accidents

Islamabad, Nov 16 At least six people were killed and 10 others injured in two separate road accidents in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, local media reported on Tuesday.

At least two students were killed and 10 others injured when a school van on Tuesday morning collided with a train while passing through an unmanned railway crossing in Sheikhupura city, Punjab province, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rescue workers and the local people retrieved the victims and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

The accident reportedly occurred due to the negligence of the van driver who managed to escape.

In the second accident in Islamabad, four people were killed on Monday night when a car overturned after hitting a road divider and eventually collided with four other vehicles, causing serious injuries to four people.

The rescue team reached the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries during the treatment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor