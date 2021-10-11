6 lakh new jobs created every month in US since we took office, says Biden

US President Joe Biden on Sunday (local time) said that an average of 6,00,000 new jobs have been created every month since the Democratic Party took office.

"An average of 600,000 new jobs have been created every month since we took office. Jobs are up, wages are up, and unemployment is down. This progress is attributed to the hard work and resilience of the American people, who are battling through this pandemic," Biden tweeted.

Earlier, Biden in his statement, said that the September jobs report reflects "great progress" in getting the US economy back on track after a year and a half of COVID-19 pandemic disruption.

"In the past three months, we've seen a drop of 1.3 million long-term unemployed. That's the largest three-month fall in long-term unemployment since we started keeping records in 1948. More to do, but great progress," the statement read.

"Today, for the first time since March of 2020, the American unemployment rate is below 5 per cent," Biden said on Friday in remarks at the White House following the Labor Department's release of monthly jobs numbers earlier in the day.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor