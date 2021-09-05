6 people shot in Washington, at least 3 dead

At least three people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Washington D.C., local police said.

"Confirmed shooting in 600 block of Longfellow Street, NW around 7:30 pm [23:30 GMT on Saturday]. 3 victims have been pronounced dead and 3 victims are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries," the DC Police Department said on Twitter.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee told reporters that the suspects exited a vehicle and fired shots into a crowd of people on Saturday night. All of the victims are adults.

The police chief said that the reward for anyone with information on the shooting is $75,000. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

