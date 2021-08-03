6.1 magnitude quake hits Indonesia's Sumatra

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 hit Indonesia's south of Sumatra on Tuesday.

The quake was reported along the Sunda Megathrust or Great Sumatran Fault, a fault line off Sumatra's western coast that separates the Sunda Plate from the Australian Plate, reported Sputnik citing European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

It further reported that the location was 191 kilometers southwest of the city of Sungai Penuh, near the Mentawai Islands in the Indian Ocean, at a depth of 40 kilometers.

( With inputs from ANI )

