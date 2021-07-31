6.1 magnitude quake hits Peru's Sullana

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolted eight kilometres east of Sullana, Peru at 17.10.19 GMT on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 33.18 km, was initially determined to be at 4.9171 degrees south latitude and 80.6111 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

