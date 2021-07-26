6.2 magnitude quake hits Indonesia's Kotamobagu

Published: July 26, 2021

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale struck near Indonesia's Kotamobagu on Monday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 26-07-2021, 17:39:08 IST, Latitude: 0.86 & Longitude: 120.98, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 371km West of Kotamobagu, Indonesia," NCS informed in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

