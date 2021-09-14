6.2-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Ibaraki
By IANS | Published: September 14, 2021 05:39 AM2021-09-14T05:39:03+5:302021-09-14T06:05:15+5:30
Tokyo, Sep 14 An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck off Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture on Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
The quake occurred at around 7:46 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at 32.2 degrees north latitude and 138.2 degrees east longitude, and at a depth of 450 km.
The quake logged 3 in some parts of Ibaraki Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7, Xinhua news agency reported.
So far no tsunami warning has been issued.
