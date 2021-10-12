6.4 magnitude quake jolts Greece's Crete island

Earthquake with 6.4 magnitude rocked the shore of the Greek island of Crete today at 9:24 UTC.

"M6.4 Earthquake Crete, Greece Oct-12 09:24 UTC," tweeted US Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake took place 0 km SSE of Palekastro, Greece. The epicenter, with a depth of 10 kilometers, was initially determined to be at 35.193°N degrees' north latitude and 26.256°E degrees' east longitude.

