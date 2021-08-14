6.9 magnitude quake hits US' Alaska
By ANI | Published: August 14, 2021 06:22 PM2021-08-14T18:22:49+5:302021-08-14T18:30:02+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 on the Richter scale occurred 605 km southwest of Homer, Alaska in the United States, said the National Center for Seismology.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.9, Occurred on 14-08-2021, 17:27:42 IST, Lat: 55.37 & Long: -157.84, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 605km SW of Homer, Alaska, USA," National Center for Seismology wrote in a tweet.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
