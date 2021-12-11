6th BRICS Foreign Policy Planning Dialogue discusses multilateral system, quotidian diplomacy

India on Friday organised the sixth BRICS Foreign Policy Planning Dialogue and discussed key trends like multilateral system and quotidian diplomacy.

The dialogue was successfully held under the BRICS 2021 Chairship of India, in a virtual format and was presided over by the Director, Policy Planning Division, MEA and witnessed the participation of the heads of Foreign Policy Planning Units of BRICS countries, read Ministry of External Affairs release.

There were fruitful exchanges on key trends transforming the global landscape and its repercussions, reform of the multilateral system and on other key matters, going beyond immediate issues of quotidian diplomacy.

The Dialogue also provided an opportunity for the BRICS members to share among themselves the best practices adopted in their respective Foreign Policy Planning Units, added the release.

The BRICS group includes five major emerging countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

( With inputs from ANI )

