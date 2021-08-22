7 Afghan civilians killed in chaos at Kabul airport

The British military has said, seven Afghan civilians have been killed in the crowds near Kabul's international airport amid the chaos of those fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country. The Defence Ministry said in a statement Sunday that "conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible.

Several videos, which are being shared on social media, have shown desperate dash by Afghans to flee the Taliban, who swept into Kabul a week ago after their lightning advance seized the country. On Saturday, a video posted to Twitter by Barak Ravid, a reporter for Walla News, showed the continuing chaos and desperation at Kabul airport. According to several reports, at least a dozen people have been killed and several others injured at the Kabul airport in stampedes as Taliban fighters fire into the air to drive away those desperate to get out of the country. The US embassy on Saturday issued a new security warning telling citizens not to travel to the Kabul airport without individual instruction from a US government representative.

