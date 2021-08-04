7 of a family including 4 kids die as house collapses due to rain

Jaipur, Aug 4 Seven members of a family, including four children, two women and a man, were killed when a house collapsed in Keshoraipatan town in Bundi district following incessant rains on Wednesday.

Rain continues to spell disaster in Hadoti division of Rajasthan.

The bodies have been pulled out from the rubble and were kept in the mortuary till the filing of the report.

Officials said that a security wall was built on the banks of Chambal a few years back by the municipality to prevent soil erosion from the mound near Naav Ghat.

Due to incessant rain, the security wall crashed and fell on the house. The incident happened at 2.30 a.m on Wednesday. The family of two brothers Mahavir and Mahendra Kewat residing near the Naav Ghat was buried under the rubble due to the sudden collapse of the house.

In the accident, Meera (40), wife of Mahavir, Tamanna (9), daughter of Mahavir, Mahendra (35), son of Sukhlal, Anita (32), wife of Mahendra, Deepika (7), daughter of Mahendra, Kanha (5), son of Mahendra, Khushi (10), daughter of Mahendra died.

Mahavir escaped from the clutches of death as he ran out of the house.

There were eight people in the house at the time of the incident. Mahavir came out of the house immediately after hearing the sound of the collapse. He also took out daughter Tamannaah and wife Meera. But by then, the daughter had died. However, his wife was admitted to Kota MBS Hospital where she succumbed during treatment.

Mahavir's son Suresh had gone to his maternal grandparents' house and hence is the other living member of the family.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Nitiraj Singh said that the rescue operation is going on.

SDRF and Civil Defence Rescue team were engaged in a joint operation to bring out bodies.

