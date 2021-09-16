7 soldiers, 5 terrorists killed in Pakistan

Islamabad, Sep 16 Seven soldiers and five terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire in South Waziristan district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an army statement said.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Asman Manza area of the district, Xinhua news agency quoted the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said as saying the statement.

Cordon and search operation is in progress to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, the statement added.

Despite the heavy presence of the military, terrorist attacks on security forces take place in the district.

On August 12, a soldier was killed in an explosion of an improvised explosive device in Asman Manza area.

