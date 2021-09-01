7-year old boy forced to eat flesh of dead dog by relative

In a shocking incident, a 7-year old boy was forced to eat flesh of a dead puppy by a relative. After the incident came into light, the child was was transferred to a safe area. KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Social Development spokesperson Mhlabunzima Memela said the incident, which allegedly saw the boy sjambokked (lashed by a heavy whip of rhinoceros or hippopotamus hide) took place in the Mfakayi area, near Mtubatuba, in KwaZulu-Natal, in the east of the country, The South African reported. According to Memela, a neighbor reported the violence to the provincial Department of Social Development few days ago

Continuing further hhe said, “We found out the dog had died, and then this person showed up, grabbed the sjambok, and began attacking the seven-year-old, accusing him of killing the dog.“ He forced him to eat the dog’s meat, but one of the neighbors who noticed stated she came to the child’s rescue,” Memela explained. “This is a repulsive conduct. Abusers of children will never be allowed. Our social worker has since relocated the youngster to a child center. He is receiving all of the assistance he requires. The social workers will also stay with that family because it looks that they have all been victims of abuse and require the department’s assistance,” he added. “We’re also keeping a tight eye on his health after he ate the dog’s flesh. For the time being, he is coping,” the official said. According to interviews with other family members, the abuse has been going on for a long time. “After his mother died, the youngster resided with relatives. The local police is currently, investigating the case and the child is at present is undergoing psychiatric help from experts.