7.0 magnitude quake hits Los Organos de San Agustin, Mexico
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 hit Los Organos de San Agustin, Mexico, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Wednesday.
"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.0 - 4 km ENE of Los Organos de San Agustin, Mexico," USGS Earthquakes tweeted.
Further details are awaited.
