7.0 magnitude quake hits Los Organos de San Agustin, Mexico

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 hit Los Organos de San Agustin, Mexico, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Wednesday.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.0 - 4 km ENE of Los Organos de San Agustin, Mexico," USGS Earthquakes tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

