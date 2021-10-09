7.0 magnitude quake hits Vanuatu region

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 jolted the Vanuatu region at 10:58:30 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 523.9 km, was initially determined to be at 21.058 degrees south latitude and 174.465 degrees east longitude. (ANI/ Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor