7.0 magnitude quake hits Vanuatu region
By ANI | Published: October 9, 2021 06:02 PM2021-10-09T18:02:27+5:302021-10-09T18:10:21+5:30
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 jolted Vanuatu region at 10:58:30 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 523.9 km, was initially determined to be at 21.058 degrees south latitude and 174.465 degrees east longitude. (ANI/ Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
