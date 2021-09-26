70-year-old drug peddler held in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 26 A septuagenarian drug peddler was arrested and 1.2 kg of ganja recovered from his possession, a Delhi Police official said here on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off that a drug peddler, identified as Jaiskishan, 70, resident of Madanpur, would sell ganja at a canal nearby his residence, a police team reached the spot.

According to the police officer, at around 9 p.m., a person carrying a bag was seen coming on foot from the side the of JJ Colony. As the secret informer indicated that he was the one, the person started to run away, but was chased and caught. The drug was found in his bag.

Police have registered a case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Sarita Vihar police station.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that except for selling ganja, he has no other way to earn his livelihood. Jaiskishan said that he used to purchase ganja from JJ Colony and Najafgarh and was himself addicted to consumption of psychotropic substances.

Police have found no previous involvement in any case against him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor