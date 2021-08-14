7.2 magnitude quake strikes Haiti
August 14, 2021
An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 rocked Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince on Saturday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 14-08-2021, 17:59:09 IST, Lat: 18.51 & Long: -73.43, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 118km W of Port-au-Prince, Haiti," National Center for Seismology wrote in a tweet.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
