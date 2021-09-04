75% of above-30s in SL fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Colombo, Sep 4 Sri Lankan authorities said that 75 per cent of those aged above 30 in the country have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 amid a mass inoculation drive.

Army chief and head of the National Operations Centre for Prevention of Covid-19 Outbreak Gen. Shavendra Silva told Xinhua news agency on Friday that thousands of vaccines were being administered in all districts daily and till Thursday 75 per cent of the over 30 age group received both doses.

He said that authorities have begun administering the vaccines to those between 20 to 30 years since Thursday at district levels.

Chairman of State Pharmaceutical Corporation (SPC) Prasanna Gunasena said there were 3.5 million people in the 20-30 age group.

A mass national vaccination program is underway in the island nation aimed at curbing the further spread of Covid-19.

Vaccines being administered in Sri Lanka are Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Sputnik V.

The island country, with a population of over 21 million, has to date detected 447,757 Covid-19 cases and 9,604 deaths.

