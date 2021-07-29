8.2 magnitude quake hits Alaska's Perryville

An earthquake of magnitude 8.2 struck Alaska's Perryville on Thursday, said the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to the USGS, the quake occurred at 06:15:49 (UTC), 91 km east-southeast of Perryville in Alaska.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 8.2 - 91 km ESE of Perryville, Alaska, 46.7 km depth," said USGS.

( With inputs from ANI )

