82 unicorns, $39bn funding & counting: Indian startups come of age

New Delhi, Dec 12 As we celebrate the phenomenal rise of the Indian startups, especially in the last two years, a number of global macro-economic factors served as tailwinds to help achieve this feat.

The global pandemic resulted in a digital transformation and adoption of technology at a societal level. Moreover, tech sector regulatory changes/crackdowns in China, availability of large pools of private capital were all positive factors for the Indian startup ecosystem to grow and produce a record 40 unicorns in 2021 alone.

Today, India has 82 unicorns with a total funding of over $38.4 billion

