90 percent of new Covid variant 'Omicron' cases found in SA's Gauteng

Nearly two years ago, coronavirus outbreak first took place in China's Wuhan that shook the whole world. The world was plunged into lockdown by the origin of the coronavirus. Many people died to the virus. Billions of rupees were wasted on treatment. The world is still struggling with this pandemic. As corona patients began to decline over the past few months, a new covid variant has hit the world again which is called 'Omicron'. Patients with this new variant of the covid are beginning to be found in dozens of countries.

South Africa is a region that is on the verge of becoming Wuhan. About

are from this province. This province is Gauteng. Lockdown-like conditions prevail throughout the province. Universities, colleges have been closed. Exams have been postponed. Everyone is being tested. Seeing the situation in South Africa, most countries in the world have imposed strict rules on passengers coming from there, some have even stopped flights.

In South Africa, only 22 percent of young people between the ages of 18 and 34 have been vaccinated against corona. Mankuba Jitha, a student who has been vaccinated, said that he is encouraging many colleagues to get vaccinated. "I'm trying to convince them that if they want to avoid the coronavirus, they need to get vaccinated," she said. We see on TV that people are dying every day. We must understand.

Where is Gauteng Province?

Gauteng is one of the nine provinces of South Africa. The population is about one and a half crore. This bustling area is known as the land of gold. Its borders are not connected to any other country. But in terms of gold mining and business, there is a constant flow of foreigners. Testing and vaccination work has been intensified in all parts of the province following the discovery of a new covid variant 'Omicron'.