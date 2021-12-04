A woman is not property: Taliban leader issues decree

A special decree is issued by the leader of the Taliban Haibatullah Akhundzada stating that a woman is not a property but a free human being.

The Taliban leader, under United Nations' sanctions for terrorism, acknowledged women's right to marriage where they cannot be used for exchange in a deal or enmity on Friday, reported Sputnik.

"A woman is not property, but a noble and free human being; no one can give her to anyone in exchange for a peace deal and/or to end animosity," the Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid informed in a tweet on Friday.

The decree necessitates women's consent for marriage and that "no one can force women to marry by coercion or pressure," reported Sputnik. Widows are not at liberty to determine their future ahead and re-marry. They will also enjoy the right to inheritance along with a fixed portion of the property of her husband, children, father and relatives, under the newly passed decree by the Taliban, reported Sputnik.

The rights of women to education and work have not been mentioned in the decree.

The Taliban has called upon the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Information and Culture to raise public awareness of women's rights to curb the prevailing oppression. Moreover, the Courts in Afghanistan are instructed to consider and accept complaints and applications with regard to women's rights and violations, reported Sputnik.

( With inputs from ANI )

