About 1,100 US citizens evacuated from Afghanistan on Tuesday

The United States military has evacuated approximately 1,100 US citizens, permanent residents and their families on 13 flights from Afghanistan on Tuesday (local time), a White House official said.

According to CNN, twelve of those flights were C-17 sorties and one was a C-130.

At present, more than 3,200 people have been evacuated and nearly 2,000 Afghan special immigrants have been relocated to the US and the numbers are expected to increase, CNN reported.

Taliban took over the country on Sunday.

Earlier on Monday (local time), the Taliban had announced a "general amnesty" for all Afghan government officials and urged them to return to work, including women corresponding with Sharia law.

The Taliban leaders are discussing future government plans in Doha and are in touch with the international community and intra-Afghan parties to make government in Afghanistan.

The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate its citizen from Afghanistan in an attempt to secure their people.

( With inputs from ANI )

