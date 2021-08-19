'Accelerating India' evaluates 7 years of Modi government

New Delhi, Aug 19 The annual budget actually does not inform people beyond telling them how much money is proposed to be spent on what. It also gives the amount of money spent the previous year. But all the money spent means nothing in the light of what Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi said in the 1980s that for every rupee spent only 16 paise reaches people. That being so, has Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government delivered anything better?

"When the Modi government completed five years, I thought I should write an account of the performance of the government. Then I thought: Since I am a party MP, people might think that I am writing the book to flatter those in power. So I gave up the idea. But it was in the back of mind all the time. I thought it was necessary in a democracy for people to know what is going on," K.J. Alphons, the live-wire former bureaucrat and current Rajya Sabha member, told in an interview of the book, "Accelerating India - 7 Years of Modi Government"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor