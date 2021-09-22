Acid attack on woman in UP district

Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 22 A 25-year-old woman suffered severe burn injuries, following an acid attack by two bike-borne youths.

The woman was at her toy shop at Lajpat Nagar here on Tuesday, when the youths, who wore masks to cover their faces, threw acid on her and fled.

Akansha Saini, the victim, was first rushed to a primary health care centre and then referred to the Orai medical college.

Jalaun Superintendent of Police (SP) Ravi Kumar said that her condition is stated to be stable.

The SP said that the incident was recorded by a CCTV camera and the police are probing the matter.

The family members of the victim have not yet given any complaint in this connection, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor