Activist urges world to support Afghan women as situation deteriorates after Taliban takeover

Amid the Taliban takeover, Afghan women are facing an unfriendly situation in Afghanistan.

Veteran women's rights activist Mehbouba Siraj urged the international community to fully support Afghan women amid the deteriorating situation in the war-torn nation, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

Addressing the 48th Session of the UN Human Rights Council held in Geneva, Siraj directed her speech towards the global community and expressed her concerns over the future of women in Afghanistan.

Her speech highlighted the abolition of the Ministry of Women's Affairs and the complete absence of women from the newly formed cabinet, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

With growing instances of atrocities against women in Afghanistan, the narrative of 'changed Taliban' seems to have lost steam already, she remarked.

Requesting support from the international community, she lamented that "there is nothing we can tell you for you to do that you don't really know already. So whatever you are going to do, go ahead and do it because whatever happens to the women of Afghanistan, is really on you, the international community. So I am leaving everything in your hands," reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

Several countries have already opened their doors for Afghan refugees. However, most of these countries have put a quota on maximum permissible limits for refugees who are allowed to enter these countries.

Given the current situation in Afghanistan, one can expect an increase in the number of Afghans applying for asylum, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

Her speech comes at a time when Afghans are increasingly opting for evacuation, particularly working women and former government employees who collectively constitute the most vulnerable group.

( With inputs from ANI )

