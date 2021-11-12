Activists in Bangladesh protest against Chinese atrocities on Uyghur Muslims

A series of events held across Bangladesh to mark East Turkistan Independence Day where activists highlighted Chinese atrocities on minorities, predominantly Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province.

This is an important day marking the 77th and 88th anniversary of two short-lived states that existed from 1933-34 and 1944-49, which stand as symbols of the spirit of the Uyghur people and their longing for freedom and democracy.

Since the Chinese forceful occupation of East Turkistan (now Xinjiang province) in 1949, the human rights situation there has worsened dramatically, culminating in genocide, continuing till today.

Human Rights groups, NGOs, and other organizations organized various programs all across Bangladesh, accusing China of persecution of Uyghurs.

To mark the Day, Ulemas and Imams held a meeting at the seminar hall of the National Press Club, Dhaka under the banner of the Bangladesh Social Activist Forum to highlight the Chinese persecution of Uyghurs.

Speakers voiced their concerns. A street play, using the unique Uyghur face masks and flags, was held at Shahbag in Dhaka University, castigating China, which was witnessed by many.

They also organized a human chain holding banners, posters, in front of the National Museum, where people congregated to watch/participate in the human chain. Separately, a Human Chain and a Bike rally were organised at Khulna near the Chinese Village, to mark the Occasion.

Muktijoddha Mancha separately organized a photo exhibition about the Uyghur genocide at Shahbag, depicting Chinese atrocities vividly. Many Dhaka University students and passersby watched the exhibitions with interest. Dhaka University campus also witnessed walls painted by creative artists portraying Uyghur persecution.

The districts of Rajshahi, Sylhet and Chittagong were filled with posters and handbills highlighting minorities persecution, where the local populace came out in hundreds to show solidarity with the Uyghur brothers, who are facing constant torture in Xinjiang.

Swadhinata Sangram Parishad also distributed handbills in various mosques in the Dhaka city area, including Baitul Mukarram, after the jumma namaz. Scores of people expressed their anger at China's action and solidarity with Uyghur Muslims.

Another Organisation, Uyghur Muslim Samarthak Odhikar Samrakhan Parishad separately organised a large human chain and protested against Chinese high handedness over Uyghurs in Brahmanbaria districts and also distributed handbills to highlight the torture of the Uyghur Community to locals.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor