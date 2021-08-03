Adani Ports achieves highest ever quarterly volume growth of 83%

Ahmedabad, Aug 3 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), a part of the diversified Adani Group, on Tuesday reported 77 per cent jump in net profit for the April-June quarter of FY22 on the back of higher cargo volumes and rising market share.

The company reported Q1 FY22 net profit of Rs 1,342 crore as compared to Rs 758 crore in the years go period.

Its consolidated revenue also grew to Rs 4,557 crore as compared to Rs 2,293 crore in the same period of previous year, registering a growth of 99 per cent.

"The results are a validation of the strong fundamentals of the APSEZ strategy leading to a continued gain of market share as the company transforms into a full-fledged pan-India Ports & Logistics platform," Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director of APSEZ.

"Our strategy of establishing a network of world-class ports to balance cargo across the east and west coast has been tracking precisely as per plan, thereby continuing to de-risk our growth as well as lay the foundation of a broader logistics platform."

The CEO added that the company has raised our target cargo volumes to 350-360 MMT, which translates to unprecedented YoY growth of about 45 per cent.

APSEZ also became the first Indian infrastructure company to have raised a dual-tranche of 10.5-year and 20-year unsecured bond, further reducing our cost of capital to one of the lowest in the industry.

The company is also on track of becoming the first port company to be carbon neutral by 2025.

In July '21, as part of the capital management plan, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) issued $750 million of dual-tranche 10.5-year and 20-year unsecured bonds in global capital markets.

APSEZ handled 76 MMT of cargo in Q1 FY22 compared to 41 MMT in Q1 FY21, registering a growth of 83 per cent compared to 33 per cent growth registered by All India cargo. This was on account of continued focus on handling multi commodities across various ports.

The growth in cargo volume was led by dry cargo which grew by 104 per cent, container by 69 per cent, liquids (including crude) by 57 per cent and the addition of new products including LNG and LPG to the cargo basket.

Higher growth in cargo volume compared to the overall market led to a gain of 310 bps in market share, which now stands at 28.6 per cent. Also, Mundra, Dhamra, Hazira, Dahej and Kattupalli ports registered high double-digit growth.

In the container segment, APSEZ handled 2.08 mn TEUs, a growth of 69 per cent as against 4.87 mn TEUs handled at all India levels, which grew by 51 per cent. Container market share increased by 163 bps and now stands at 42.7 per cent.

Adani Logistics, the largest and most diversified private rail operator in India, registered a 10 per cent growth in rail volume (76,925 TEUs in Q1 FY21 to 84,717 TEUs in Q1 FY22) and 13 per cent growth in terminal volume (57,191 TEUs in Q1 FY21 to 64,418 TEUs in Q1 FY22).

