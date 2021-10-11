Adani Ports not to handle container cargo from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan

New Delhi, Oct 11 In national interest, Adani Ports will not handle containerised cargo originating from Iran, Paksitan and Afghanistan.

Adani Ports issued a trade advisory that effective from November 15, Adani Ports will not EXIM (export-import) containerised cargo originating from these countries.

The trade advisory will apply to all the terminals operated by APSEZ, including third party terminals at any APSEZ port until further notice.

