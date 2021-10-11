Adani Ports not to handle container cargo from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan
Published: October 11, 2021
New Delhi, Oct 11 In national interest, Adani Ports will not handle containerised cargo originating from Iran, Paksitan and Afghanistan.
Adani Ports issued a trade advisory that effective from November 15, Adani Ports will not EXIM (export-import) containerised cargo originating from these countries.
The trade advisory will apply to all the terminals operated by APSEZ, including third party terminals at any APSEZ port until further notice.
