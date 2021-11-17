Adani Transmission climbs ESG rankings in S&P Sustainability Assessment

New Delhi, Nov 17 Adani Transmission Limited (ATL), India's largest private sector power transmission and retail distribution company, scored 63 points in the 2021 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) survey conducted by DJSI - S&P Global. This is significantly higher than the average world electric utility sector score of 38.

"This remarkable improvement in our ESG score within just a few months testifies to the robustness of ATL's approach and strategy on ESG," said Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, ATL.

"This achievement is an endorsement of our progress towards decarbonisation of the grid. ATL's increased emphasis on ESG is in line with our nation's renewed focus on building a greener India as quickly as possible."

With an industry-specific approach, the S&P Global ESG score provides multiple layers of ESG intelligence with three underlying Environment, Social, and Governance & Economic Dimension scores. ATL initially interacted with DJSI-S&P Global for ESG benchmarking and received a score of 52 in April 2021, which has now increased to 63, representing a massive 15-point improvement.

Following the initial score, ATL aligned its ESG reporting standards with the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative), increased public disclosures in the company's annual report, management systems, Business Excellence initiatives, and so on, and remains committed to improving its ESG performance by further refining its policies and practices, as well as strengthening information disclosure procedures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor