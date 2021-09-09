Adidas India launches digital flagship store

New Delhi, Sep 9 Leading sportswear giant adidas launched its digital flagship store on Thursday for consumers across the country.

The all-new website was conceptualised and curated keeping in mind comments and reviews received from consumers. The focus of the digital flagship store is to provide a seamless experience, innovation, state-of-the-art UI, and a fast interface, thereby giving consumers a global online shopping experience, which is digitally superior and seamless.

The website offers an innovative tech-driven experience that enables consumers to navigate effortlessly across the digital store and purchase their favourite products with ease. Throughout the digital flagship store, from search to navigation, consumers go through an assisted experience which enables them to find and purchase the right product, fit, and support and the best cross-category enhancements thereby enhancing their overall online retail journey.

While working towards creating a platform that acts as the go-to destination for everything sport, the range focusses on strategic categories such as Running, Lifestyle, Training, and Football. The flagship store also elevates the experience for key consumer sets of women and kids.

Commenting on the digital flagship store launch, Senior Director, Brand adidas, India Sunil Gupta said: "With the launch of our new digital store we want to reinforce the brand's credibility in India through an acknowledgment of consumer feedback. Our aim is to shift the mindset from an eCommerce site to a digital brand store with consumer obsession at the heart of it all. The digital store aims to dial up our credibility, enhance the consumer experience and push the narrative on our sustainability efforts. The innovative technology and the improved user interface will provide the consumers an unforgettable experience."

In addition to the launch, adidas will invite hackers, coders, and tech experts to test the beta version of the website for any bugs, or compatibility issues and reward them for their technical feedback. The brand will also continue engaging with the consumers through innovative offers and activities like new and exciting launches to keep up the shopping energies of the consumers and preparing them for the upcoming festive season.

