‘Aerial combat may gradually fade away’
By IANS | Published: August 14, 2021 11:21 AM2021-08-14T11:21:03+5:302021-08-14T11:35:07+5:30
New Delhi, Aug 14 For a fighter pilot, an aerial dogfight is the ultimate test of his flying ...
Next
New Delhi, Aug 14 For a fighter pilot, an aerial dogfight is the ultimate test of his flying skill to outwit and shoot down an enemy aircraft. That skill may soon be lost due to the evolution of advanced weapon systems, says Air Marshal Anil Chopra
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app