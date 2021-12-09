Afghan envoy expresses grief over passing away of CDS Bipin Rawat

Afghstan Ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay on Thursday, expressed grief over the passing away of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other defence personnel who lost their lives in a military helicopter crash.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with General Bipin Rawat, his wife and their family. I am saddened over the loss of a 'good friend of Afghstan'. Heartfelt condolences to his family, the Indian Army and also to all others who lost their lives in this tragic incident," Mamundzay tweeted.

A total of 14 people were on-board the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter that crashed near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday claiming the lives of 13 people including General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.

General Rawat was appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff on December 31, 2019. He previously served as Chief of the Army Staff from January 2017 to December 2019. He was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978.

A 'tri service' enquiry has been ordered regarding the crash. The enquiry will be headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command.

( With inputs from ANI )

