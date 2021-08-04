Afghan Foreign Minister, UN Special Representative discuss human rights violation in Afghanistan

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Haneef Atmar and UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons on Tuesday discussed violation of human rights by Taliban in the country.

They also discussed rising Taliban attacks on cities, and the group's crimes against humanity, Atmar also expressed concern over the escalation of Taliban attacks on populated cities and centres, Pajhwok News reported citing a statement from the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also urged the United Nations and the international community to pressure the Taliban against increasing offensives in the country.

Lyons thanked the Afghan security forces for their timely support and response to curb Taliban attacks on the UN Mission in Herat province and expressed grave concern over the escalation of Taliban attacks on cities and killing innocent people, Pajhwok News reported.

Meanwhile, at least 40 civilians have been killed and more than 100 injured in the last 24 hours of fighting between Afghan security forces and the Taliban in Lashkar Gah, the United Nations said Tuesday.

Heavy clashes are taking place between Afghanistan forces and the Taliban in several Afghan cities. Aghan forces battled the Taliban in Lashkargah as the fighting intensified in the city in southern Helmand province and the frontline was in District 1 where the US conducted an airstrike on Monday morning.

Over the last few weeks, the Taliban have captured several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country's northeastern province.

Nationwide, the Taliban controls 223 districts, with 116 contested and the government holding 68, according to the Long War Journal, whose calculations tally with CNN's estimates. It says 17 of 34 provincial capitals are directly threatened by the Taliban.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor