Afghan govt urges international community to be serious against Taliban

Calling upon the international community, Afghanistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hanif Atmar on Tuesday said that press releases are not sufficient, they should give the Taliban a serious response in upcoming Doha meetings.

During a meeting with the ambassadors and representatives of regional and international countries including the United Nations, North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and European Union, he said: "press releases do not suffice but the International community should give the Taliban a serious response in upcoming Doha meetings." reported Khaama Press.

Afghan Foreign Minister asked them to back the new six-month security plan that the Afghan government believes to change the security situation around the countries.

Hanif Atmar has reminded the international community since international terrorists are busy fighting along with the Taliban, the danger of ongoing war is not limited to Afghanistan only.

The twin gatherings hosted by the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs were attended by over thirty ambassadors and representatives, Khaama Press reported further.

Heavy clashes are taking place between Afghanistan forces and the Taliban in several Afghan cities. Aghan forces battled the Taliban in Lashkar Gah as the fighting intensified in the city in southern Helmand province and the frontline was in District 1 where the US conducted an airstrike on Monday morning.

Over the last few weeks, the Taliban have captured several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country's northeastern province.

Nationwide, the Taliban controls 223 districts, with 116 contested and the government holding 68, according to the Long War Journal, whose calculations tally with CNN's estimates. It says 17 of 34 provincial capitals are directly threatened by the Taliban.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor