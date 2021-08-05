Afghan President Ghani to attend Iranian President-elect's inauguration in Tehran

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani will travel to Tehran on Thursday for the inauguration of Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, reported Tolo News.

The inauguration ceremony in Parliament is scheduled for Thursday. It will be attended by over 100 guests from 73 countries. On Thursday, Raisi will also present a list of new cabinet ministers, Sputnik reported.

Raisi, former hard-line judiciary chief, won the June 18 presidential race in Iran with nearly 62 per cent of the vote and took over from Hassan Rouhani.

Earlier, on Thursday, Raisi said he had a comprehensive plan to save the Islamic Republic from its severe economic crisis as well as the spiking health crisis caused by the coronavirus.

In his speech, Khamenei tried to downplay the disappointing low voter turnout, bragging about Iran having a more successful and peaceful transfer of power than other countries.

( With inputs from ANI )

