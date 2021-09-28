Afghan representative Isaczai calls off speech in UNGA to preserve national interests

Afghanistan's permanent representative in the United Nations Ghulam Muhammad Isaczai who was due to give a speech at the United Nations General Assembly's 76th session on Monday, called off his address to preserve national interests and Afghanistan's seat.

Afghanistan's Mission in UN in a Twitter post said that they will continue working with UN Security Council to preserve Afghanistan's seat in the UN, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

The move comes amid competing claims for Afghanistan's UN seat in New York after the Taliban seized power last month.

Earlier, Taliban's political office member Sohail Shaheen said that they have the right to participate in the UN and criticised the decision of excluding them in this year's UNGA.

Shaheen added that the Taliban are being supported by the people of Afghanistan and they (the Taliban) have the capability to defend them, thus the UN must recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, reported The Khaama Press.

Prior to that, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan suggested him to be PR of Afghanistan and had asked the UN to give him a speaking opportunity in this year's UNGA but was ruled out.

Meanwhile, claims were also made for Myanmar's UN seat after a military coup in February.

UN accreditation issues are dealt with by a nine-member committee, whose members include the United States, China and Russia. It traditionally meets in October or November.

( With inputs from ANI )

