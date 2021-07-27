Afghan security forces push back Taliban attack in Kapisa district: official

Afghanistan security forces on Tuesday pushed back Taliban attacks in the Nijrab district of Kapisa province.

The attacks happened in Dara-e-Farokh Shah and Dara-e-Kalan areas of Nijrab district, Tolo News reported citing Kapisa police spokesman Shayiq Shorish as saying.

"Clashes started shortly after midnight and continued until 4 am on Tuesday. Six people, including two civilians and four members of the public uprising forces, were also killed in the clashes," Shayiq Shorish said.

Over the past two weeks, clashes have been underway in parts of Nijrab to retake the district, but no progress has been made so far. Hundreds of district residents have been displaced due to the clashes, Tolo News reported.

Meanwhile, the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces have also re-captured the Kaldar district of Afghanistan's Balkh province.

Since May, the Taliban has taken control of Afghanistan's crucial border crossings with Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Pakistan.

The Taliban now claim to control about half of the country's roughly 400 districts. However, verifying such claims is difficult.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor