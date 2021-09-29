Afghan traders face export problems in trade with Pakistan

Scores of Afghan exports are facing problems in crossing points with Pakistan as the neighbouring country allows only a handful of Afghan trucks per day, local media reports said.

As many as 120 Pakistani trucks cross into Afghanistan on a daily basis. However, only 20 Afghan trucks a day manage to get into Pakistan, TOLO News reported.

Khan Jan Alokozay, the head of Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that it is a serious problem. "We shared it with Pakistani officials several times but it has remained unresolved."

Complaining about the situation, traders in Nangarhar province stated that Afghan governments in the last 20 years have been unable to solve this problem fundamentally.

Hundreds of trucks loaded with fresh fruit and vegetables are queued in Afghanistan side of the crossing points between the two countries, they said.

"At least 260 trucks are queued on this side of the border every day, and it becomes thousands in a week," Zalmai Azimi, an investor, said.

A number of Afghan traders have blamed the Pakistani government for creating hurdles on the Chaman-Boldak transit route, according to local media reports.

After the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, attacks on Pakistan's security posts along the Afghan border have increased.

Despite claims by Pakistani authorities that the Pak-Afghan border was fully secure, instability on the Afghan side seemed to be seeping into Pakistan.

The traders have called on the related authorities to find an immediate solution for the problems that existed alongside the crossing points of the so-called Durand Line, The Afghanistan Times reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor